Donate clothes and food, get coupons and deals at Fashion Outlets

Just in time for spring cleaning, the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA will host a food and clothing drive to benefit Community Missions of Niagara Frontier.

Shoppers who make a donation now through March 29 will receive a free Savings Pass worth $5, along with other retailer offers that can be used at the mall.

Canned and nonperishable food items, personal care items and new or gently used clothing will be accepted at the Fashion Outlets Guest Services desk.

“This is a time of year that we typically do not receive a lot of donations, as people are so generous during the holiday season," said Christian Hoffman, a spokesman for Community Missions. "These efforts will help us to re-stock our shelves for those that come to us in need each day.”

Last year, Community Missions provided more than 109,000 meals and helped clothe more than 7,000 people in the Niagara region.

The mall is also challenging its retailers to donate. The store that brings in the most donations will have lunch paid for by the Fashion Outlets.