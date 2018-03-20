DiROSA, Angelo J.

DiRosa - Angelo J.

March 16, 2018 of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee LoFranco) and late Antoinette (nee Sacco) DiRosa; devoted father of Angela (David) Krysztofowicz, Mary (Michael) Diebold, and late Michael (Patricia) DiRosa; dear stepfather of Diana (Dennis) Cain, Michael (Linda) Sheely, Roberta Bullington, John (Lynnette) Sheely, Mark (Cheryl) Sheely, and Martin (Junko) Sheely; cherished brother of late Angeline (late Charles) LaGreca, late Joseph (late Grace) DiRosa, late Mary (late Pasquale) Cutini, late Teresa (late Nicholas) DiPasquale, and late John (late Ann) DiRosa; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, on Wednesday from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Church, Amherst, NY, on Thursday at 9:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com