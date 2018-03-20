Dennis Quaid to rock at the Bear's Den

If you love actor Dennis Quaid on the big screen wait until you see him up close and personal.

The actor is bringing his band - Dennis Quaid and The Sharks - to the area for a concert at 8 p.m. June 23 in the Bear's Den at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale at noon March 23 through the 8 Clans or the Club Store inside the Seneca Niagara Casino, via ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks specialize in rock 'n' roll and country-soul performing a mix of originals and classic hits. The group's origins go back nearly 20 years to a night when Quaid saw fellow actor Harry Dean Stanton and his band at an L.A. club. Quaid was invited on the stage and it went so well he was approached by one of Stanton's band members to start a group.

Quaid has said the concerts are as much fun for those in attendance as they are for the band. “(The audiences) have a blast, which is all we want,” he said. “I make a complete and utter fool of myself. I think that’s the only way to have fun (onstage), instead of trying to pretend to be cool and all the rest of that stuff.”

The actor, currently on screen in "I Can Only Imagine," has a long and varied acting career including a critically acclaimed performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in "Great Balls of Fire," plus "The Right Stuff," "Far From Heaven," "The Day After Tomorrow" and "The Rookie."