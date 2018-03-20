Share this article

print logo
UCLA's Josh Rosen is one potential to be drafted at quarterback and could still be available if the Bills stay at No. 12. (Getty Images file photo)

Daily Drive Podcast: Staying at the 12th pick in the draft

| Published

In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester discuss how the Jets trade for the third pick will affect the Bills search for a new QB, and how the Bills may be able to stay at No. 12 and still get their man.

0:00  Staying at Pick No. 12

3:00  Mock draft example: Brandon Beane is smart

5:30 QBs going 1-2-3, Bills still getting Josh Rosen

7:00  Staying at 12 makes sense

8:30 Two-Minute Drill: Predict if Bills stay at No. 12 and No. 22

There are no comments - be the first to comment