Daily Drive Podcast: Staying at the 12th pick in the draft

In today's Blitz Daily Drive podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester discuss how the Jets trade for the third pick will affect the Bills search for a new QB, and how the Bills may be able to stay at No. 12 and still get their man.

0:00 Staying at Pick No. 12

3:00 Mock draft example: Brandon Beane is smart

5:30 QBs going 1-2-3, Bills still getting Josh Rosen

7:00 Staying at 12 makes sense

8:30 Two-Minute Drill: Predict if Bills stay at No. 12 and No. 22