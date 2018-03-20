Crumpton chosen for 3-on-3 event in Texas

Senior forward Jermaine Crumpton of Canisius was selected to play in the Inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship March 30-April 1 at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Crumpton of Niagara Falls was selected to represent the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the new event which will pit 32 four-man teams competing in a three-day 3-on-3 tournament pitting teams from Division I college basketball conferences. The seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility will be competing for a $100,000 prize pool. The tournament will be viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2.