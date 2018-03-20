Buffalo police begin testing body-worn cameras

Buffalo police officers have begun testing body-worn cameras as part of a pilot program that could lead to all 500-plus patrol officers in the department to be equipped with the devices.

Officers put the cameras to use for the first time on Sunday at the St. Patrick's Day parade, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said Tuesday. Sixteen officers with the Central District received training on how to use the body cameras Saturday. Another 10 officers are expected to join them in the pilot program.

Buffalo police officers will test out two kinds of body cams for two months each – one made by Vievu and another by Axon, which also makes Taser stun guns, Rinaldo said. After that a panel will review how the pilot program went and the department will make a determination about whether to go forward with a permanent program.