Buffalo man faces gun, drug charges after Towne Gardens apartment raid

Acting on a confidential tip, the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit raided a home in the Towne Gardens Complex on Hickory Street in Buffalo Monday and arrested Edwin Colon, 24, on felony counts of drug and weapons possession, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies, working with Buffalo police officers, found half an ounce of cocaine, scales, baggies and a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol with three high-capacity magazines at the residence, sheriff's officials said.

Colon was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon – ammunition feeding device. He also was charged with separate counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Buffalo City Court.

Colon has previous gun possession convictions, sheriff's officials said.