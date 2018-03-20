Buffalo diocese names priests accused of abusing minors
Bishop Richard J. Malone on Tuesday released the names of priests who have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.
"The following list identifies diocesan priests who were removed from ministry, were retired or left ministry after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor," the diocese said. The list includes deceased priests with more than one allegation made against them. Priests who are deceased have their year of death listed next to their name, the diocese said.
John R. Aurelio (2009)
Donald W. Becker
David M. Bialkowski
Robert J. Biesinger (2012)
James H. Cotter (1991)
Donald S. Fafinski
Douglas F. Faraci
Fred G. Fingerle (2002)
Michael R. Freeman (2010)
Joseph P. Friel (1995)
Mark M. Friel
Thomas G. Gresock
John P. Hajduk
Michael J. Harrington (1989)
Brian M. Hatrick
James F. Hayes (1988)
Louis J. Hendricks (1990)
J. Grant Higgins (2016)
Francis T. Hogan (2010)
Fred D. Ingalls
Florian A. Jasinski (1983)
Gerald C. Jasinski
Richard P. Judd (1988)
Timothy J. Kelley
Thomas L. Kemp
Richard J. Keppeler (2011)
John D. Lewandowski (1982)
Bernard M. Mach (2004)
Loville N. Martlock (2014)
Thomas J. McCarthy
Basil A. Ormsby (1997)
Norbert F. Orsolits
Martin L. Pavlock
Roy K. Ronald (2013)
Joseph E. Schieder (1996)
Gerard A. Smyczynski (1999)
James A. Spielman
Chester S. Stachewicz
Edward J. Walker (2002)
William G. Ward (2008)
William F. J. White (2016)
Robert W. Wood
The list includes 26 priests who have not been previously linked to allegations of sexual abuse. Some of the priests have already been publicly identified.
At least 23 Buffalo priests publicly linked to sex allegations
