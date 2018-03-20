Buffalo churchgoer reports wallet stolen during Sunday morning service

A Buffalo woman told police she believes her wallet was stolen from her purse during a Sunday morning church service, according to a police report.

The 66-year-old victim told police the theft happened between 9 and 11 a.m. inside Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Ave. She told officers she got up during the service to refill her water and left her purse and jacket at her seat, according to the report.

She didn't notice until Monday morning that her wallet – which contained several credit cards, a bank card and identification – was missing, she told police.