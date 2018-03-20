Boy George, B-52s coming to Artpark

Add Boy George and the B-52s to Artpark's summer lineup.

Boy George and Culture Club, along with the B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, will perform 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Artpark's Outdoor Amphitheater (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston) in a show that will close the "Tuesday in the Park" series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23. Advance tickets are $17 (general admission lawn), $37 (general admission bowl) and $77 (front of stage standing room and reserved seating) and will be available through the venue's box office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone 888-223-6000.