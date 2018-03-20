[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills bolster OL, continue crushing offseason checklist

One month ago, Jay Skurski made of list of the Bills' 10 biggest needs in free agency. Ranked from most to least, the needs were quarterback, defensive tackle, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback, depth running back, depth safety, center, guard and defensive tackle.

After of Monday’s bolstering of the offensive line, the team has now checked off more than half of those needs. Quarterback and middle linebacker appear to be the biggest holes remaining, and they will likely be addressed in the draft. The team could still use more depth at wide receiver, but they are looking good on paper at most other positions.

The Bills on Monday signed former Bengals center Russell Bodine and former Raiders right tackle Marshall Newhouse. Bodine, 25, is expected to compete with Ryan Groy for the center job while Newhouse, 29, could have a chance to compete with Jordan Mills for the right tackle spot.

