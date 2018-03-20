BINNER, Elizabeth A. (Sauer)

March 19, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Binner. Dearest mother of Dr. Robert A., Jr. (Madelaine), Richard A., Sr. (Debby) and Roger A. (Dr. Brian Comroe) Binner. Dear grandmother of Roger, Jr., Joshua, Heather, Beth, Erin (Jason) Wilder, Dallas, Richard, Jr. and three great-grandchildren. Sister of Dr. John (Donna) Sauer and the late James Sauer. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 11:30 a.m. (please assemble at chapel). Entombment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Elizabeth was a lector at Our Lady Help of Christians and a member of the Holy Name Society. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com