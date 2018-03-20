Bills host linebacker Karlos Dansby on free agent visit

The search for help at middle linebacker continues for the Buffalo Bills.

Veteran Karlos Dansby, 36, recently made a free agent visit to One Bills Drive, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Dansby's visit was first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Dansby is a 15th-year veteran who spent the 2017 season with Arizona, finishing with 95 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and one sack. He played in all 16 games and made 15 starts in his third different stint with the Cardinals, taking 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Dansby has also played for Miami and Cleveland in a professional career that started as a second-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2004. The Bills lost last year's starter at middle linebacker, Preston Brown, to Cincinnati in free agency. Buffalo has also hosted Washington's Will Compton and Cincinnati's Kevin Minter on free agent visits in the past few days.