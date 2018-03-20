Bill Engvall to pull double duty at the Riviera Theatre

Comedian Bill Engvall has announced a double header performance at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St.).

The Texas-born entertainer may be best known as a member of the popular Blue Collar Comedy group, the six-year running troupe featuring fellow comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.

Engvall's most recent stand-up special "Just Sell Him for Parts" was filmed live at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Ill. The site of one of his first sold-out shows, the comedy special was released last year and is available for download.

Advance tickets are $54-$64 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 through the Riviera icket office, RivieraTheatre.org or charge by phone at 692-2413.