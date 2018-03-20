Beauts' Scamurra named NWHL Rookie of the Year

Hayley Scamurra, who led the Buffalo Beauts in goals and tied for the team lead in points, Tuesday was named Rookie of the Year in the National Women’s Hockey League. She was selected by a vote of media covering league teams.

"Excited and surprised! My fellow nominees are all incredible hockey players and all deserve this honor," Scamurra said of the honor. "I want to thank my teammates, especially linemates Maddie Elia and Kourtney Kunichika. We’ve created a team chemistry that has made every player better. Thanks also to our coaches and staff"

Beauts goalie Amanda Leveille was voted Best Goaltender by a media vote.

Alexa Gruschow of the Metropolitan Riveters was named league MVP by a players vote. Courtney Burke of the Riveters was named Best Defender by a media vote.

In a voted decided by ballots submitted by more than 8,000 fans, Scamurra was named one of the Three Stars of the Season along with Sophia Agostinelli of the Connecticut Whale and Harrison Browne of the Riveters.

Jacquie Greco was the Beauts recipient of the four NWHL Foundation Award for applying core values of hockey to her community as well as growing the game and improving hockey culture. The selection was made by the league office

The Denna Laing Award (to the player who most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to her sport, as chosen by the NWHLPA went to Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride.