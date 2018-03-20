BAKOWSKI, Raymond S.

BAKOWSKI - Raymond S. March 19, 2018, beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Hoerner); dear father of Daniel, Nanciann (John) Ryan, Gerard (Rebecca), Steven (Joyce), Theresa (Mark) Jagodzinski, Raymond J. (Kristin) Bakowski and the late Elaine (Raymond) Jagodzinski; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Marcy, Lorraine, and Jeanette; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-8pm at The Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks East of Dick Road), mass of Christian burial at Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 11am. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com