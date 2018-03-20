Amherst Town Board appoints second senior deputy town attorney
A restructuring of the Amherst town attorney's office continued Monday when the Town Board promoted a deputy town attorney to full-time senior status.
Jeffrey E. Marion was appointed to the $83,334 post after previously serving 30 hours a week since being hired in January 2016. That brings the office up to three full-time attorneys, including Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa.
Joanne A. Schultz was also appointed a senior deputy town attorney last summer to handle challenges resulting from the townwide reassessment of properties.
Making Marion, a 1994 graduate of the Ohio Northern University College of Law, full-time will allow the town to handle negligence cases in-house, which is expected to save the town between $150,000 and $200,000 a year, Sliwa said.
In addition to town prosecutor duties, Marion also prepared the town's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers filed this month in State Supreme Court.
