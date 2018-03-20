Amherst Police seek missing 84-year-old man

Amherst Police were seeking the public's help in locating a missing resident.

Ferdinand Phillipps, 84, was last seen by his family Monday afternoon, according to Amherst Police.

Phillipps was described as 5'7", about 225 pounds with balding gray and white hair, according to police. Amherst Police said he has moderate dementia.

Phillipps was last seen wearing a green jacket, tan hat and eyeglasses, according to police. Police said he was driving a gray four-door 2015 Ford Fusion, with blue-and-white New York license plates and the license number DPJ5178.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.