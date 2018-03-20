Accused drug dealer linked to fentanyl death loses appeal
When John Haak was interviewed by police, he made statements about his involvement in selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Hamburg man, according to prosecutors.
An appeals court has now ruled that those statements, which were suppressed by a federal judge in Buffalo, will be allowed into the case.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court that found Haak’s statements to a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 2015 were coerced.
The appeal, argued by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., resulted in a decision that found Haak’s statements were allowed under the Constitution.
The appeals court ordered the case back to the district court. Haak is charged with the distribution of fentanyl.
Share this article