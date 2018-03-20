Accused drug dealer linked to fentanyl death loses appeal

When John Haak was interviewed by police, he made statements about his involvement in selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Hamburg man, according to prosecutors.

An appeals court has now ruled that those statements, which were suppressed by a federal judge in Buffalo, will be allowed into the case.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court that found Haak’s statements to a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 2015 were coerced.

The appeal, argued by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., resulted in a decision that found Haak’s statements were allowed under the Constitution.

The appeals court ordered the case back to the district court. Haak is charged with the distribution of fentanyl.