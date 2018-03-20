Claire's to close store in McKinley Mall

Claire's, the teen jewelry chain that filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, plans to close its store in the McKinley Mall in Hamburg as it tries to restructure its nearly $1.9 billion debt.

The McKinley Mall store is one of 92 underperforming stores – three in New York – that Claire's plans to close in March and April.

The retailer, which closed 166 stores in 2016, has been hit hard by declining foot traffic at shopping malls, where most of its stores are located. Claire's said that its 7,500 remaining stores will stay open during the bankruptcy process.