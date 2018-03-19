WNY Land Conservancy seeks input on downtown trail

The Western New York Land Conservancy wants public input on a proposed trail along the abandoned DL&W rail corridor in downtown Buffalo.

[Gallery: Explore Buffalo's 'High Line']

An open house for the 1 1/2-mile DL&W Corridor, which runs from the Buffalo River near Solar City to downtown Buffalo near Canalside, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Larkin at Exchange Building's 1st Floor Cafe.

“We envision the DL&W corridor becoming a place where people can walk or ride a bike and where wildlife can find a home,” said Nancy Smith, executive director of the land conservancy. “We hope to convert this remnant of our industrial heritage into a beautiful, engaging and ecologically resilient linear park.”

Advanced registration is requested at www.wnylc.org/events or calling 687-1225.