West Seneca School Board to appoint Bystrak superintendent next week

West Seneca School Board members plan to appoint Matthew Bystrak as the permanent superintendent at their next meeting.

The board announced last month in a letter to the community signed by all board members that Bystrak, who is the interim superintendent, was the best choice for the job. But the board still wanted to hear from a citizens advisory committee what it thought of Bystrak. The advisory committee met Feb. 28.

"Following an advisory committee review, the majority agrees that Mr. Bystrak is the best fit for our community," board President Carol Jarczyk said in a news release. "He has shown exceptional leadership as the interim superintendent and we look forward to his permanent appointment."

Bystrak, 43, has served as interim superintendent since July 10, when the board fired the previous interim, Whitney K. Vantine.

In November 2016, Superintendent Mark J. Crawford announced that he would retire, and he left the district April 28, 2017, when Vantine took over.

Bystrak joined the district in 2003 as a social worker for six years, and spent another six years as assistant principal and principal of West Middle School. He also served as director of pupil personnel services for one year before being appointed interim superintendent in July.

The board plans to approve a three-year contract with Bystrak at its meeting March 26. He will be paid $170,000.

A member of the citizens’ advisory committee formed to interview candidates for the superintendent's post objected last month to the School Board’s decision to send just one name to the committee. Brandon Najm, president of the West Seneca Kiwanis Club, said while he was hoping Bystrak would be one of the finalists, the committee should interview several finalists.