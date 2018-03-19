Vet to get 'ceremonial' key to home he already lives in at Sabres game

First, the very cool facts.

In January 2016, the Military Warriors Support Foundation announced injured U.S. Army Sgt. Lapatrick Black would receive a mortgage-free home. The home was built for the Purple Heart recipient in Charlotte, N.C., and he received the keys in June 2016 in front of a joyous, patriotic crowd.

The great gesture will be sold as something new to Buffalo Sabres fans Monday night.

A news release issued Monday by the Military Warriors Support Foundation featured the subject line, "Army combat wounded veteran will be presented a mortgage-free home at Buffalo Sabres game." The release said Black will be presented with a "ceremonial key to his beautiful mortgage-free home."

He already has the keys and the house, but Walmart has since signed on as a sponsor of Black's home. The company, which is featured in promotional packages during Sabres games, is using Monday's event as a chance to recognize its generosity. Walmart representatives will join Black and Ken Eakes, executive director of the Military Warriors Support Foundation, for a presentation during the first intermission. When contacted, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment representative said the organization was unaware that Black had already received the home.

Again, it was a great gesture to give Black a home. He joined the Army in 2006 and was deployed to Iraq to provide transportation security for convoys and top military and state department officials. During a routine transport, his convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). He received the Purple Heart for being wounded while supporting combat operations.

His ceremony Monday is deserved, just don't assume it's new or has anything to do with Buffalo.