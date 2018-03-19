Town of Hamburg passes on buying Willow Bend Club

Hamburg Town Board members will not buy the 17-acre Willow Bend Swim, Tennis and Social Club on Taylor Road.

The nonprofit club is dissolving and was looking for a buyer for $70,000. But the Town Board voted Monday, 4-1, to pass.

Town Supervisor James M. Shaw said he thinks the property will cost too much to repair and maintain, and be potential competition for the town's recreation sites and those of the Village of Hamburg.

"We're looking in 2019 to shave the budget as much as possible," he said.

"For us to lose 17 acres of green space and parkland for the price that's being offered to us, in my opinion, would be penny-wise and dollar foolish," said Town Councilman Michael Mosey, the lone vote in favor of buying the property.