The Healthy 10: Inspirational weight loss story, a pair of health fairs on tap this week

An inspiring weight loss story, a gem and mineral show at the Erie County Fairgrounds, and Saturday health fairs in Amherst and Orchard Park are among WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

MONDAY

Spring into Health: Rachel Miller lost more than 120 pounds, became a holistic health coach and personal trainer, and has kept off the weight for 16 years. Find out how at 6:15 p.m. in the Colvin-Brighton Child Care Center, 1950 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. RSVP at 837-2860 or 380-0738. The cost? A $10 investment in your health.

TUESDAY

Colon cancer screenings: The Erie County Department of Health and Tops Markets will team up on several colorectal screening events in coming days as part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. InSure FIT test kits will be provided to eligible adults 50 to 75 years old to aid in early colon cancer detection. The at-home collection is a cost-effective screening option that doesn’t require diet or medication adjustments. It is covered in full by most major health insurance plans and will be provided at no cost to residents without insurance. The kits will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. in the pharmacies at the following locations: today at the Alden location, 12775 Broadway, and Hamburg location, 6150 South Park Ave.; also Thursday in Depew, 4777 Transit Road; March 27 in East Amherst, 9660 Transit Road; March 28 in the City of Tonawanda, 150 Niagara St.; and March 29 in West Seneca, 355 Orchard Park Road.

Preschool open house: St. John’s Community Preschool, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will host open houses from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The school is accepting registration for 3- and 4-year-olds. For more info, call 668-3584.

Holistic Health Series: Chris Warden, director of adult services for the mental health mentoring agency Compeer of Buffalo, and acupuncturist Ariel Wachowiak will give a talk entitled “Getting Unstuck: Alternatives to the Western Medical Model of Healing and Empowerment after Trauma,” at 7 p.m. in the Audubon Branch Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. For more info, call 689-4922. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Mental health family support: Loved ones and caregivers of people living with mental illness are welcome to either of two meetings, both at 7 p.m; one in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Snyder, the other at BestSelf (formerly Lake Shore) Behavioral Health, 3176 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Buffalo & Erie County.

FRIDAY

“Pathways to School Readiness”: An event that will focus on the barriers and opportunities facing girls from birth to age 9 will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.; registration begins at 8:45 a.m. A panel of experts will discuss how we can support young girls in our community to ensure they are physically, socially and emotionally healthy and ready to enter school. Free but registration is encouraged by visiting bit.ly/2p9XYjh. The event will be hosted by the WNY Women’s Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

SATURDAY

Community Wellness Health Fair: Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst, will host this event from 9 a.m. to noon. It will feature vision/glaucoma screenings, diabetes education, healthy eating tips and blood pressure and weight screenings. The fair will be presented by the Amherst Lions Club.

Health, Fitness and Business Expo: Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, will host this event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features exhibitors and sponsors demonstrating and selling the latest products and services to keep visitors, their families, pets and homes happy, healthy and fit. The American Red Cross will be on hand for a blood drive and the Orchard Park Police Department will conduct car seat checks and child fingerprinting, and provide safe driving tips for young drivers. Hosted by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce.

50th Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show: The nonprofit Buffalo Geological Society will host this show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, in the Market, Grange, and State Police buildings at the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. This year’s theme is “Gold” and the show will include several exhibits and lectures. The cost is $5 for adults, and free for Scouts in uniform and children under 12. Parking is free and the three host buildings are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network volunteer meeting: The new Western New York-based affiliate of a national organization will host its second meeting at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 1600 Maple Road, Amherst. Those who have been touched by pancreatic cancer and would like to help support this new effort to raise awareness of the disease and advocate for more research and family support funding are encouraged to attend.