Sunday Supper makes Black Sheep restaurant popups more accessible

Visiting chefs are going to star in The Black Sheep's kitchen once a month in a new pop-up dinner series called Sunday Supper.

At The Black Sheep, 367 Connecticut St., a chef from another Buffalo-area restaurant will offer a family-style meal featuring family-style dishes, one Sunday a month, said Steven Gedra, Black Sheep chef-owner.

Sunday Supper aims to be a casual, child-friendly event, where the area's cooking talents serve all-you-can-eat menus of family favorites and other dishes not normally seen in their restaurants.

The first Sunday Supper, March 25, will feature the cooking of Colter Bay chef and managing partner Tony Martina. His menu: fried smelt with crispy capers, lemon aioli and garlic; grilled artichoke salad with roasted sunchoke, watercress, English peas and Green Goddess dressing; family sauce with spaghetti and meats (sausage, meatballs, pork, eggs); and sfinge, made with orange ricotta.

For five years, The Black Sheep hosted guest chefs for the popular Midnight Mass dinner series. Midnight Mass was designed to give chefs a chance to cook favorite dishes they didn't cook in their own restaurants, for a circle of friends and the culinarily adventurous.

After about 50 Midnight Masses, "a lot of us just want to have a little more fun with our food, and not be as serious," Gedra said.

A dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Sunday makes it easier for more people to attend, Gedra said. It's also easier on a restaurant staff faced with working into the wee hours Sunday after Midnight Mass, only to face Sunday brunch duties, Gedra said.

Tickets to the March 25 Sunday Supper are $55, not including tip or alcohol. They are available online at squareup.com/store/the-black-sheep-restaurant-and-bar.

Gedra explains the new format in a video:

