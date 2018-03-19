STRAW, Harrison L.

STRAW - Harrison L. Age 88, March 17, 2018, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Mary L. (nee Swatsworth) Straw; loving father of Lewis E. (Sharon) Straw, Jeffery L. (Max Shadley) Straw and Brenda S. (George) Specht; treasured grandfather of ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear brother of Donald (Mabel) Straw, Robert (Delores) Straw, Ranald (Twilla) Straw and predeceased by six siblings; also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 4955 North Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14226 or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mr. Straw was a veteran of the U.S. Army. To leave a condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com