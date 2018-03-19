Steven Tyler, Brit Floyd added to Artpark schedule

A solo tour from Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and the return of Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd are the two newest concerts announced by Artpark.

Tyler will perform Aerosmith hits plus songs from his 2016 solo debut "We're All Somebody From Somewhere" in a show June 12 at the Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater. Opening is the Loving Mary Band.

Tickets are $77 for reserved seating and front of stage (standing room), $37 for general admission bowl and $17 for advance general admission lawn and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23.

The Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour, "45 Years of the Dark Side of the Moon" is 7 p.m. July 31 at Artpark. Tickets are $27 for reserved seating and front of stage (standing room) and $12 advance general admission.

Tickets for all Artpark concerts can be purchased at the box office, via artpark.net or call 888-223-6000.