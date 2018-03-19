STEFFAN, Jeffrey A.

STEFFAN - Jeffrey A. March 17, 2018, in Niagara Falls, NY, at the age of 62, passed away peacefull, he is the husband of the late Diana; dear father of Krista, Amanda (Scott), Mark (Patty), Michael (Sheri); dear grandfather of Ty, Deimien, Kara and Makayla; brother of James (Pat); survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Family present Wednesday 4-8 PM. Jeffrey was an U.S. Marine veteran.