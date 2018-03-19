Sacred Heart plays Friday, Park Saturday in Federation hoops tournament

The basketball season officially reaches its conclusion this weekend at the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions. Sacred Heart and Park hope it ends with them hoisting one-more piece of championship hardware.

The Monsignor Martin representatives and New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association champions return to action on the hardwood in Glens Falls looking to add the overall championship of New York state to their trophy cases at Cooling Insuring Arena -- the former Glens Falls Civic Center.

The Sacred Heart girls basketball team gets first crack as it faces PSAL champion James Madison at 10:45 a.m. Friday. This is Sacred Heart's second Federation appearance in three seasons.

Park makes its first appearance since winning the Class B Federation title in 2015 when it faces New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class A champion XI-Amityville Memorial at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday's 4 p.m. final against either Albany Academy or Brooklyn L&T.

Saturday could potentially be the busy day for the area high school teams. The girls Class A Federation final is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, following the boys Class A semifinal.

The Federation Tournament brings together the champions of the NYSPHSAA, NYSCHSAA, New York City PSAL and Alliance of Independent Schools in one tournament to determine the overall champion of the state.