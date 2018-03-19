Deaths Death Notices
ROMANCHOCK, Charles "Chuck"
March 18, 2018, of Grand Island, husband of 60 years of Frances (Barron) Romanchock; father of Charles Romanchock, Karen Nunnari and Kimberly (Kevin) Griffiths; grandfather of Christopher Romanchock, Collin Griffiths, Mallory Krieger, Lauren Nunnari and the late Ryan Griffiths; also survived by six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother of John, Thomas and James Romanchock and the late Theodore Romanchock and Dorothy Dooley. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Mr. Romanchock was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a self taught wood burner and made hundreds of detailed canes and walking sticks. He was an US Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.
