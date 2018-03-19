Reporters' Notebook: March 19, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Earl Warren, born on this date in 1891, “Everything I did in my life that was worthwhile, I caught hell for.”

. . .

Creating a Story

First comes the thought,

Something special on your mind.

Choosing the right words,

Sometimes not easy to find.

Thoughts need to be written down,

Starting with paper and ink.

The story needs to develop,

To make the reader think.

Every story has a beginning,

Then a middle and an end.

The story is created

By the message that you send.

– Nelson R. Locher

. . .

HELPING HAND – The Western New York Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation will start a new support group that will hold meetings monthly in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road, Ellicottville, for anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease or wants information about it. First meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more info, call 449-3795.

. . .

VOICES OF WISDOM – Mark Lozo, education director and chief of interpretation at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. His talk is entitled “Theodore Roosevelt, the Power of Big Business and the Growth of Organized Labor.”

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on the Grangers and Coxey’s Army. Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Music Awards, will talk about his book, “History of Buffalo Music and Entertainment,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited to 45. For reservations, call 332-4375.

Anthony Billoni, director of Tobacco-Free Western New York and an expert on creativity and leadership change, is guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Daemen College’s Nancy Haberman Gacioch Entrepreneurship Lecture Series in the Wick Campus Center Alumni Lounge. His talk is free and open to the public.

. . .

WELCOME MAT – St. John’s Community Pre-School, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Registrations are being accepted for 3- and 4-year-olds of all faiths. For more info, all 668-3584.

. . .

