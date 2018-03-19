RANDALL, Judith M. (Balls)

Passed peacefully of natural causes on March 13, 2018, at the age of 71. Born in Buffalo to Victor P. Balls and Julia Edwards and graduated from Mount St. Mary in 1964. Married for 51 years to Donald R. (Dick) Randall and managed an Ophthalmology office in Tonawanda for over 30 years; she also chaired CFIDS/fibromyalgia meetings for several years in Amherst, NY, before relocating to Aiken, SC. She was predeceased by older brothers Brendan (Dinah) and Kevin; survived by many nephews and nieces. A memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.