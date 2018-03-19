Quirky decor, warm welcomes and hot food in Sweet_ness7

At Sweet_ness 7 Café, you’ll be greeted by smiling faces before you walk through the doors. A beautiful portrait of a woman in black and white is on the side of the building.

Just below that are brown, gold, and white swirling patterns and faces along the side of the restaurant. Coffee mugs are hanging outside off the bright blue awning and nearby tree.

Inside, colorful teal chairs and mismatched furniture create an antique, vintage feel while wood decor, hanging lights and exposed brick add a rustic flare. The menu is displayed on a chalkboard near cabinets full of kitchen teapots and glass supplies. A mural replicating a sketch of the neighborhood covers the side wall adding to the café’s lovable artistic decor.

The room is filled with the sweet scent of lattes and fresh coffee. Antique typewriters are centerpieces and tabletops have collages of tiny hearts, designs and old newspaper articles.

The fun atmosphere is reason to check out the café, but it's the food and the amazing service that will keep you coming back for more.

But first, coffee.

They have all the classics like macchiato (espresso and a spot of foamed milk, $2.25), caffe moka (espresso shot with steamed chocolate milk, $4.75), and French press ($5) for those days when you have a lot of work to get done.

If you're brave enough to stray from your usuals, try the Cubano (two-thirds espresso and one-third brown sugar extract, $2.25), the London fog (Earl Grey green tea, steamed milk, and a shot of vanilla, $4.50), or the Tokyo fog (half green tea and half matcha, $4.50). The London fog was just sweet enough and gave off a floral aroma.

There is also a selection of Flying Bison beers, mimosas ($8.50), bloody marys ($8.50), mulled wine ($8.50) and Irish coffee ($8).

Try the avocado toast (two eggs any style on your choice of toast, $6.50) as a light option or something more substantial like the Birkenstock Madness with homemade, fluffy pancakes served with creamy yogurt, housemade granola, fruit and sweet honey ($10.50).

The sizable huevos rancheros came highly recommended by the baristas and it was a good choice. Similar to a breakfast burrito, it has two eggs on pepperjack cheese, chunks of juicy sausage, beans, creamy guacamole, salsa and sour cream on top of an open tortilla ($10.50). Roll it up like a burrito or do what I did and eat it in pieces. The sour cream and fresh salsa balanced out the spiciness for a milder take on the flavors.

The Megan McLeod’s Stacks is a combination of eggs on spicy, cheesy grits with your pick of meat, sliced plump tomato and toast ($9.75). We tried the vegan sausage and to our surprise, it was pretty good. Made from vitamin protein, it tasted more like a crispy potato pancake than sausage.

The french toast is a great sweet option made with two battered slices of thick, white bread, fried and served with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a small dipping dish of pure maple syrup ($8.50).

For lunch, there is a selection of sandwiches, soups, sides and specials. The grilled three-cheese sandwich lets you select three cheeses for your own version of this classic favorite (served with greens and chips, $5.50).

Other wonderful choices are the veggie sandwich (tomato, spicy red onion, avocado, flavorful hummus and provolone, $6.50) or a Caprese sandwich (grilled tomato sliced, mozzarella and pesto, $6.50).

If you’re looking for good service, a filling meal and a cup of delicious coffee, look no further than Sweet_ness 7 Cafe.

CHEAP EATS

Sweet_ness 7 Cafe

220 Grant St. (883-1738)

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Price range: $2-$12

Wheelchair-access: No

Parking: Street

Gluten-free options. Yes, and they can replace any breads with kale.