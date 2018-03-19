Puppy dies, firefighters injured battling Lockport house fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a two-alarm house fire in Lockport on Monday morning in which a 5-month-old puppy died, according to the Lockport Fire Department.

The blaze at 22 Carolina Ave. was reported at 7:24 a.m. The first firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes later, according to the fire department.

As firefighters battled the blaze, the residents of the house returned home and told firefighters a puppy was inside. The fire burned on the first floor and in the basement, where the puppy was located. Firefighters removed the dog from the house, but attempts to resuscitate it were unsuccessful, the department said.

The cause of the fire, which caused damaged estimated at more than $90,000, is under investigation. The two injured firefighters remained on duty. The Red Cross was called to help the residents.