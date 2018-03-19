PULIAFICO, Salvatore J.

PULIAFICO - Salvatore J. Of Buffalo, NY, born in Oliveri, Sicily, March 14, 2018, beloved husband of late Mary "Miggs" (Reardon); dear father of Susan (Charles Dowds) Puliafico, Jane Kustreba, Lynn (Kevin) Connare; loving grandfather of Laura and Nathan Dowds, Rachel (Greg) Lotus, Emily (Anthony) Chabala, Leah (Nick) Camposeo, Brandon and Erin Connare; great-grandfather of Harper, Eden and Max Lotus, Liam, Archer and Nolan Chabala, Lucas Camposeo and Emma Camposeo; brother of late Frances Rich, late Charley Puliafico, late Pena LoCantore and late Rose Stewart. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871. Mr. Puliafico was an avid pinochle player and loved his science, math, classical music, reading, golf, baseball and most of all his family. Please visit the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com