Preparations underway for anti-gun violence marches in D.C., Buffalo

Simultaneous marches against gun violence are being planned here in Buffalo, in Washington, D.C., and across the country, peace activists in Buffalo said.

The "March For Our Lives," inspired by the survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school, is scheduled for March 24.

In Buffalo, the WNY Peace Center, New Yorkers Against Gun Violence and the Stop The Violence Coalition are among the groups organizing a march in Niagara Square at 1:30 p.m.

A coalition of anti-violence groups also is helping organize two rally buses that will take young people to the march in D.C. For more information about the events and the buses, go to wnypeacecenter.org.