Poll shows most New Yorkers have dim view of Cuomo's job as governor

ALBANY – New Yorkers’ view of the job Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is doing as governor slid again in the past month, just as he is preparing to run for a third term, a new poll has found.

The Siena College poll released Monday shows 57 percent of registered voters give Cuomo a negative rating for his job performance; of those, 25 percent give him the lowest rating, "poor," which ties his worst performance, registered in a fall 2014 poll by Siena.

In a deep blue state, with years of name recognition on his side and lots of campaign cash, the Democratic Cuomo so far is faring well against potential Republican opponents in the general election, as well as against actress Cynthia Nixon, who is considering a Democratic primary run against Cuomo.

Three-quarters of those polled said they have no opinion or don’t know enough about Nixon or Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the two Republicans who have announced their challenges to Cuomo.

Cuomo is below the 50 percent level when registered voters statewide are asked if they want him re-elected this fall. Forty-eight percent said Cuomo should be re-elected and 46 percent said “someone else.’’

In head-to-head contests, though, Cuomo fares far better. If the Democratic primary was held today, Cuomo would beat Nixon 66 percent to 19 percent. If it was the general election, Cuomo would get 57 percent against DeFrancisco or Molinaro, Siena said.

The poll found Cuomo continues to fare poorly among upstate voters. Sixty-three percent – compared with the 46 percent statewide – said they would elect someone other than Cuomo. In addition, 70 percent of upstate voters say Cuomo is doing a poor job as governor.

The poll was conducted March 11-16 via telephone calls done in English of 772 registered voters; it has a margin of error of 4 percent.

The poll, taken after Florida’s Parkland school shootings, also showed strong support for gun control measures being considered at the state Capitol.

Overall, President Trump continues to perform poorly in his home state of New York. Among voters across party lines, 70 percent gave him a sour job performance rating. Among Republicans only, two-thirds ranked his job performance as positive.