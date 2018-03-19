Police: Driver who hit 4 parked cars had BAC more than 4 times legal limit

A driver who police said crashed into four parked cars Sunday morning on Buffalo's West Side is accused of having a blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit, according to a police report.

Law Bleh, 38, faces driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI charges following his arrest at 8 a.m. on 14th Street between Hampshire Street and Massachusetts Avenue, according to the report.

Bleh took a breathalyzer and registered a 0.34 blood-alcohol content, according to the report.