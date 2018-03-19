Passport application outreach events starting Tuesday, prior to price hike

The Erie County Clerk's Office is hosting four passport outreach events to help residents apply for their first passports before the execution fee for U.S. Passports rises by $10 on April 2.

The outreach events will be held at AAA locations in Amherst and Orchard Park, in partnership with AAA of Western New York. Events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 27 at the AAA Travel Center at 100 International Drive, Amherst. Additional outreach events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at the AAA Travel Center located at 3475 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Clerk's Office at (716) 858-8866.

This event is not for adult passport renewals. Applicants do not have to be AAA members. For more information please visit, www2.erie.gov/clerk.