NPSL releases FC Buffalo's schedule for summer 2018

Although the release came three weeks later than last year, the summer schedule for FC Buffalo has now been unveiled to the soccer community.

In addition to the three exhibition games the Wolves announced last week, FC Buffalo will play 12 regular-season games - six at home, six on the road - with additional playoff matches following July 10, should the team qualify.

Season ticket packages are available at FC Buffalo's website, while single-game passes are $8 at the gate, $7 in advance through SoccerStub. All home regular-season games will again be played at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium (2885 Main St.).

The schedule delay was largely due to the late inclusion to the National Premier Soccer League's Midwest Region Great Lakes East Conference (yeah, it's a mouthful) of Cleveland SC, which sustains a league presence in The Land after AFC Cleveland folded following last summer. A Niagara Falls-based NPSL club, spurred by local coach Dave Hesch, nearly came to fruition in time to join the league, but will now hold off until next year.

Here's the 2018 slate, with home games in bold:

Friday, May 18: vs. Fort Pitt Regiment, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 26: @ Erie Commodores, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 27: vs. Syracuse FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 1: vs. Cleveland SC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: @ Rochester Lancers, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 9: @ Syracuse FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 15: vs. Greater Binghamton FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 17: @ Cleveland SC, 2 p.m.

Friday, June 22: vs. Rochester Lancers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 24: @ Fort Pitt Regiment, 2 p.m.

Friday, June 29: vs. Erie Commodores, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7: @ Greater Binghamton FC, 6 p.m.

Friendlies are scheduled for April 15 and 20, as well as July 10. The cost of this trio of matches is $5, while season-ticket holders enter for free.

The returning players announced so far for the 2018 side are:

Kendell McFayden

Chris Walter

Jeremy Figler

Akean Shackleford

Jake Cooper

Bayley Winkel

Frank Butcher will return for his second season at the helm.

