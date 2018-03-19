Niagara Falls workshop offers advice on how to defend yourself from active shooter

The Niagara Falls Police Department and Board of Education are sponsoring a workshop for citizens on how to react if they're involved in a mass shooting.

"Active Shooters: What You Need to Know" is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St.

"This program is about how to increase your chances of living through a nightmare," said Niagara County Legislator Owen T. Steed, a co-sponsor. "We all have watched the horrible images on the news, and people want to know what to do if it’s them or their kids in an awful situation like the shooting in Parkland, Fla. We’re looking at not just schools, but churches, theaters, workplaces – all of which have, sadly, been the site of mass shootings."