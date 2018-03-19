Niagara Falls rejects Frederick Douglass statue in front of police and court building

The Niagara Falls City Council thinks it was a bad idea to consider placing a statue of Frederick Douglass in front of the city police station and court building.

There also were financial and political reasons for Thursday's 4-1 vote rejecting a plan to spend $280,000 in Niagara River Greenway funds on the statue of the black 19th century abolitionist.

But Councilman Ezra P. Scott Jr., the Council's only black member, said he thought the location was poorly chosen.

"Some individuals think what Frederick Douglass represented didn't line up exactly with putting it in front of the police station," Scott said. "I personally didn't think it was the best place."

Mayor Paul A. Dyster said the project has been on the drawing board so long that he doesn't recall who chose the site in the plaza in front of the police and court building at 1925 Main St.

It's less than a block from a Congregationalist church on Cleveland Avenue, where Douglass is believed by some researchers to have spoken in 1848, during his career of pre-Civil War anti-slavery agitation.

Councilman Christopher P. Voccio said the "optics" of the location were bad, but Dyster didn't concur.

"It's a courthouse. (Douglass) fought for equal justice under the law for everyone," Dyster said.

"Maybe (the opposition) goes off tensions between the police and the African-American community in general," Dyster said.

Scott said he's not against the statue itself.

"I think it would have been an awesome project to tell of Niagara Falls' rich history," he said.

But he thought a better site would be near the city's Underground Railroad Heritage Center, scheduled to open May 4 a few blocks north of the police and court building.

Dyster said a monument to black slave rescuer Harriet Tubman is planned there, and the original notion was to keep the Douglass site separate "to get people to move around the neighborhood."

He said the statue could be placed elsewhere, such as a parcel at Main and Cleveland owned by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, or a city-owned lot next to the church.

"We're not going to be stubborn or pigheaded about a new location," Dyster said.

Susan Geissler, a Youngstown sculptor who was being considered for the work, said the $280,000 would have paid for a life-size statue of Douglass.

The Council was unfriendly to other Greenway proposals Thursday, too.

It voted 4-1 against a $200,000 request to fund an outdoor ice skating rink in a parking lot at 114 Buffalo Ave., in front of the old Hotel Niagara.

Resolutions backing $200,000 each in Greenway funds for improvements in Jayne and 91st Street parks squeaked through on 3-2 votes.

Chairman Andrew P. Touma said the Council objected to a lack of input on the selection of Greenway projects.

Voccio noted the Niagara County Legislature has a special committee that screens Greenway projects, and suggested the city needs such a panel.

Voccio and Scott said approving all the proposals, combined with previously approved projects, would have exhausted the city's Greenway allocation for this year.

"It's mid-March. What if in June someone comes up with a fantastic project better than any of them?" Voccio asked.