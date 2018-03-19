Niagara Area Foundation awards 11 grants in Niagara County

The Niagara Area Foundation announced grants totaling $75,639 to 11 not-for-profit groups working in Niagara County.

The largest grant, $10,000, went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns to expand an after-school program in North Tonawanda.

Other recipients were the Dale Association; Emmet Belknap Intermediate School; EPIC - Every Person Influences Children; Grassroots Gardens of Western New York; Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club; Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Foundation; Reach Out and Read; the Salvation Army of Lockport; Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County; and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.

The foundation is a division of the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo. It supports programs in Niagara County connected with the arts, civic needs, community development, education, environment, health and human services.