Mock Draft roundup: What Jets-Colts trade means for Bills

The weekend trade that moved the New York Jets into the No. 3 slot will have reverberations through the draft order and could impact the Bills' ability to get their quarterback of choice. Here are the selections for the Bills in five mock drafts updated since the trade:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports

At 12: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: GM Brandon Beane claimed Buffalo might not move up further or draft a quarterback despite trading up to the No. 12 spot, but it feels as though he's bluffing with his cards facing outward to the rest of the table. Even if the Jets' jump has made such a maneuver more difficult, the Bills look like a team ready to make a similar all-in push for a passer – especially if it becomes apparent Mayfield won't last this long. Buffalo badly needs someone to create for an attack lacking weapons outside of aging RB LeSean McCoy.

At 22: Connor Williams, OT, Texas: Losing T Cordy Glenn and C Eric Wood leaves plenty of uncertainty up front for Buffalo. Williams could either step in at left tackle or kick inside to guard.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

At 12: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. With the Jets setting the price to move into the top 5 extraordinarily high, the Bills don't make a trade, pick Rudolph and keep all their early-round selections in the process.

At 22: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Bills land a player pretty high on their board in Hurst, the heir apparent to Kyle Williams at the three technique spot in Sean McDermott's scheme. The former Michigan standout gets to learn from Williams for a season, too.

Sports Xchange

At 12: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: The Bills are in hot pursuit for a quarterback; there is no doubt about that. But what is the organization's next move? Trade up? Stay patient? It is unlikely they stay at No. 12, but if they do, Mayfield could still be available for them.

At 22: Mike McGlinchey, OG, Notre Dame: After drafting a quarterback earlier in the round, the Bills would be wise to continue and add to the offensive line here. Part of the appeal with McGlinchey is his ability to play tackle or guard, plugging holes wherever needed.

Jacob Infante, Draft Wire

At 2: (after trade with Giants), Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: When the Jets traded up to the third overall pick, the Bills lost a potential trade-up partner. Desperate to secure their franchise quarterback of the future, they make a trade up of their own, giving up their two first-round picks, their second-round pick, their first-round pick next year and plenty more future picks to acquire the No. 2 spot. Josh Rosen is arguably the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2018 draft. He has very refined throwing mechanics and he’s an accurate thrower, which is more than some prospects at his position can say. He’s a very smart player who can read defenses well, has a solid arm and has some solid athleticism to boot. He’s outspoken, sure, but his personality has been vouched for by several coaches and teammates in the past. With Rosen on the roster, the Bills could still be able to contend for a wild-card spot next year.

(The No. 22 pick would be moved to the Giants as part of the trade to move up.)

Dan Kadar, SB Nation's Mocking the Draft

At 12: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: The Bills are the big loser in New York’s jump up to the third pick. That means Buffalo might have to give up a huge amount of draft capital if they want to go get a quarterback. But if the cost is too steep – and they actually happen to really like AJ McCarron – they could build out their roster with two first-round choices. If the Bills miss out on the quarterbacks, they are in a good spot to find a big-impact linebacker, whether it’s Edmunds or Roquan Smith of Georgia.

At 22: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: An offensive lineman or cornerback is an option here, but wide receiver should be as well. The Bills don’t get much production from their wide outs, and Moore could quickly assert himself as a No. 1 option.