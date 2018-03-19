Mistrial declared in Lockport rape case

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a Lockport man charged with raping five females, four of them underage.

There had been only two days of testimony in the nonjury trial of Jordan R. Patterson, 23, who faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Kloch didn't give a reason in open court for his decision. Defense attorney Robert R. Fogg said there had been confusion over the role of Patterson's aunt, an attorney who was assisting the defense team. She was listed by the prosecution and defense as a potential witness in regard to one of the alleged rapes.

The attorneys will meet with Kloch next week to choose a date for another trial.