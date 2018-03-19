McCRACKEN, Bryan J.

McCRACKEN - Bryan J. March 15, 2018, lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Gail M. McCracken; survived by sons Kenneth and Todd McCracken; sadly missed by his stepchildren Kelly (Rob) Daly, Robert Bauth, Paul (Anja) Bauth, Scott (Rondi) French. Bryan was a loving Papa and Opa to Sean, Aaron, Kyle and Ryan Daly, Mason and Bailey French and Matthew and Christopher Bauth; loving brother of Linda (Richard) Mace. Funeral services to be held privately by the family. Bryan served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years during the Viet Nam War. He retired from Tri-Metal Industries after 32 years as a purchasing agent. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, golf and most of all spending time with family. www.lanefuneralhome.com