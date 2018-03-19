Manslaughter charge reinstated against hunter who killed Sherman woman

Criminal charges have been reinstated against a hunter who fatally shot a Chautauqua County woman walking her dogs in November.

Thomas B. Jadlowski has been re-indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the Nov. 22 fatal shooting of Rosemary A. Billquist, of Sherman, according to Chautauqua County authorities.

A judge dismissed a second-degree manslaughter charge Feb. 21 after finding prosecutors erred during grand jury proceedings by not instructing jurors about a lesser offense of criminally negligent homicide, Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick E. Swanson said at the time.

Swanson had the option of appealing the decision, but he said he was leaning toward bringing the case before another grand jury.

The new indictment also reinstates a charge of hunting after hours.

"We are pleased that this case is back in the posture it was four weeks ago and again moving forward," Swanson said in a news release Monday. "I want to thank all the agencies involved in re-presenting this matter."

Jadlowski pleaded not guilty before Chautauqua County Judge David W. Foley, who set bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property, authorities said.

He was originally charged Nov. 30 with the shooting, which happened at about 5:20 p.m. in a field about 150 yards behind Billquist's house.

Jadlowski is due back in court on May 21.