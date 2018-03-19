Letter: Zyglis’ fixation on Trump is really getting tiresome

Zyglis’ fixation on Trump is really getting tiresome

If I didn’t know any better, I would think that Adam Zyglis has a “schoolgirl” crush on President Trump, based on the subject matter portrayed in 95 percent (or so) of his daily political cartoons.

It also seems like Zyglis’ fixation on Trump serves to focus more on his personal, emotional response to every issue versus any solid, factual basis. You’ve got to wonder what he’s going to do when Trump is out of office. I’m just saying.

Mike Breier

Grand Island