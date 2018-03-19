Letter: West Seneca School Board needs to answer questions

West Seneca School Board needs to answer questions

I’m confused. At the Feb. 12 West Seneca School Board meeting, the public could ask questions, but answers were not given.

In the search for a superintendent, how many candidates applied and/or were interviewed for the position? Names aren’t needed.

When considering Mark Crawford for superintendent, the board considered three candidates. Why would we now consider only one candidate?

Letters from the School Board and Erie 1 BOCES released earlier this month indicated “a departure from the board’s initial plan to seek applicants and narrow them to three finalists for interviews with stakeholders. February letters indicate that the board determined Mr. Bystrak to be the best choice for superintendent after a thorough review of application. The Advisory Committee met with Mr. Bystrak Feb. 28, to hear his vision for the district and provide the board with feedback.”

Does Bystrak have formal background in skills needed to perform the duties of superintendent? Why were district union contracts settled eight months early? Is this being good stewards of the public’s money?

Why have graduation rates continued to decline? Bystrak stated that the district keeps special-needs children in house, causing lower graduation rates. All districts have special-need children. The 2017 graduation rates were: West Seneca, 83 percent; Cheektowaga Maryvale Union Free, 89 percent; and Orchard Park, 94 percent.

Why have test scores continued to decline? Why are electives disappearing from the curriculum? West Seneca uses a four-block teaching system; two blocks are teacher preparation. Does this system benefit the teachers or the student body?

Susan Kims

West Seneca